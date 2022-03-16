Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 16th (ABCM, ADEVF, AEG, AMIGY, ARZGY, AVVIY, AXAHY, BBU, BLDP, BMW)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 16th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51).

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 155.00 to 125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16).

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20).

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11).

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $39.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82).

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 335 ($4.36).

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12).

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 1,825 to CHF 1,830.

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34).

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 142 to CHF 140. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 160.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90).

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($208.79) to €180.00 ($197.80).

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41).

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03).

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71).

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $17.50 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$15.75.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75).

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16).

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from 485.00 to 415.00.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99).

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 96 to CHF 95.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94).

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00.

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 605 to CHF 480.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

