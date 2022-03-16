Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ING Groep (INGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (AMS: INGA):

3/14/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €12.70 ($13.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.40 ($15.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €10.90 ($11.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €13.50 ($14.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/8/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €11.00 ($12.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/8/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.50 ($15.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/15/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €15.60 ($17.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €17.30 ($19.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €17.00 ($18.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.50 ($15.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.50 ($15.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €10.90 ($11.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €16.30 ($17.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.50 ($15.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €14.00 ($15.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €15.00 ($16.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – ING Groep was given a new €15.00 ($16.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ING Groep N.V. has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also

