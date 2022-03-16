Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PRA Group (PRAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA):

3/9/2022 – PRA Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – PRA Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – PRA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – PRA Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

