Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,065 ($26.85) to GBX 2,020 ($26.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,105 ($27.37) to GBX 1,961 ($25.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,105 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price target on the stock.

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,315.50 ($17.11) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222 ($15.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,450.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,556.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,367.98).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

