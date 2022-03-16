Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €68.00 ($74.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($62.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €78.00 ($85.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($62.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €70.00 ($76.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($60.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($78.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($60.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($78.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($62.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.50 ($82.97) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($62.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

