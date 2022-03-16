Analyzing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 6 1 3.14

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $177.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Colliers International Group -9.55% -69.42% -11.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.19 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $4.09 billion 1.29 -$390.34 million ($9.10) -13.53

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colliers International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.