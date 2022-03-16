Analyzing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KeyCorp and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.06, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.93 $2.63 billion $2.63 9.06 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About American Bank (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

