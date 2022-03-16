Analyzing Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Competitors

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vimeo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vimeo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -8.60% -15.98% -2.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.30 million -36.03 Vimeo Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 62.45

Vimeo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vimeo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1041 4319 9126 294 2.59

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 88.63%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vimeo peers beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

