Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 275.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,568. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,335,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.