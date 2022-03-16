Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Critical Contrast

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.89% -28.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 123.90 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.55) -19.36

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 249.30%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

