Anchor Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $160.74 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00007638 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $830.39 million and approximately $160.74 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002359 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,714,648 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

