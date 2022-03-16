Anchor Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $6,459.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

