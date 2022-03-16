Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 14,700 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 836,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
