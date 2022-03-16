Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 14,700 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 836,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

