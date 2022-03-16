Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ANGGF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Angang Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.