Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ANGGF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Angang Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

