Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

