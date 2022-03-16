Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

