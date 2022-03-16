Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
