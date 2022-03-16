Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of POND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 5,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Angel Pond has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

