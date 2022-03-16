AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 3.8%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 368,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,700,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $445,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

