ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $298.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.69. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

