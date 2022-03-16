Anthony Noto Acquires 17,375 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 84,065,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,813,023. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.