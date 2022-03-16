Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $309.36. 28,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,309. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

