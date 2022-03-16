Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.