Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

APLS traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

