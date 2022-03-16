ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Tops $29.59 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $497,319.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 104,367,804 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.