Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0017 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00178544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00025689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00397147 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

