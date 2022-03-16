Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE APO traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

