Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Hits $876,701.18

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00006479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $876,701.18 and $72,250.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00399596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007716 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

