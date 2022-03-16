Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Acquires $29,993.20 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 223.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

