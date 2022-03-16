Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

