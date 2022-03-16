Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.11. 3,275,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

