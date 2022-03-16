Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

