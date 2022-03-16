Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.