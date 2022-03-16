Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

