Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

