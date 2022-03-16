Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 78,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
