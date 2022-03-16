Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 78,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.