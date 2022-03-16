Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.