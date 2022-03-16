Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,479 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,479 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $55,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
APR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 271,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,946. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.
Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apria by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 819,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Apria by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apria by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 242,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apria by 1,114.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 290,181 shares in the last quarter.
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
