Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.