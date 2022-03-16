Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.