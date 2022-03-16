Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

