Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptinyx stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
APTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.