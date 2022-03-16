Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 164.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

