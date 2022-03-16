Arcblock Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00103687 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.