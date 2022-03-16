ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after acquiring an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

NYSE:MT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 4,868,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,679. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

