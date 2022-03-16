Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 815.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

