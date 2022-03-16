Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.77. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 529,367 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.