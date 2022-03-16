Arion (ARION) Trading Down 37.7% Over Last Week

Arion (ARION) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Arion has a market capitalization of $45,090.97 and $152.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.57 or 0.06687619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.71 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,678,841 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

