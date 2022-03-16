Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 586,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

