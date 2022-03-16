Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 466,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.6 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
