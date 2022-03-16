Ark (ARK) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,757,665 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

