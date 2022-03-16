Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $445,371.11 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $445,371.11 and approximately $3,137.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,998.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.20 or 0.06703236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00269619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.70 or 0.00729271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00065908 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00473447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00366102 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,697,587 coins and its circulating supply is 12,653,043 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

