Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay Sells 7,500 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.67. 975,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,423. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

